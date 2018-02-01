CT event and film industry urged to save water

The local economy gets a R3 billion injection and 20,000 temporary jobs via eight key events held in the city annually.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says the film and events industry has also been encouraged to save water.

The film industry contributes about R5 billion to the local economy every year, with more than 35,000 jobs created over a three-year period.

Additional criteria has been added for event and film permit applications to ensure organisers save water.

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith said: “A key requirement of our events and film permit application process is that each organisation should state up front what their plans are to make sure that they use alternative water sources or that they minimise their use of the city’s potable water. This is non-negotiable.”

