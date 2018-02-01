Credibility of investigating officer questioned in CT extortion case

Colonel Charl Kinnear has spent several weeks on the stand, informing the court of the investigation into the alleged extortion of nightclubs.

CAPE TOWN - The investigating officer in a case against alleged underworld kingpins accused of running a protection racket in Cape Town will return for cross-examination on Friday.

The bail applications of controversial businessman Nafiz Modack, Jacques Cronje, Colin Booysen and two others continues in the Cape Town Magistrates Court after their arrest in December.

The men are believed to have ties to a security firm that has allegedly extorted and intimidated nightclubs and restaurants into security contracts.

Colonel Charl Kinnear has spent several weeks on the stand, informing the court of the investigation into the alleged extortion of nightclubs and restaurants in Cape Town.

Kinnear says the violence escalated after an auction in March 2017, where Modack, Booysen and a group of others stormed into an auction in Parow, that was attended by controversial businessman Mark Lifman.

Lifman, along with Andre Naude and alleged gang kingpin Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen, is believed to be running a security firm that’s challenging Lifman to provide security at nightclubs and restaurants.

The lawyer for accused five, Charl Lackey, has started cross-examining Kinnear.

Rooshdeen Rudolph has questioned the credibility of the investigating officer and wanted to know what ties Lifman has to the case.

Other defence lawyers have also questioned Lifman’s role in the extortion and intimidation charges against the five accused.

The State is opposing bail, arguing the accused could intimidate or harm witnesses who they say are already fearing for their lives.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)