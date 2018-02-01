NUM: Aveng plans to retrench almost 3,000 construction workers

Construction company, Aveng is reportedly planning to retrench some 2,800 employees because many of its current projects are wrapping up and it doesn't have much new business in the pipeline.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has urged Aveng to try to avoid laying off the workers.

South Africa's unemployment rate is currently at a 14-year high of 27.7% and work in the construction industry has slowed sharply.

NUM Spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu said: “We will try to engage the company to rethink its position to retrench. We will try to persuade them so that they must focus more on creating jobs rather than retrenching.”