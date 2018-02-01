ANCYL: MultiChoice decision on ANN7 politically inspired

MultiChoice announced on Wednesday that it will not be renewing its contract with ANN7, but will open a bidding process for a new black-owned news channel.

JOHANNESBURG - MultiChoice has come under fire from a number of quarters following its decision to cut ties with ANN7.

The African National Congress Youth League says the decision is politically inspired and a contravention of the right to freedom of the press.

Provincial Secretary Silas Rataza says they'll approach the Competition Commission to investigate what he calls MultiChoice’s anti-competitive behaviour.

“There's a stigma that has been attached to ANN7 around the Guptas. We believe that the decision or the position taken by MultiChoice is on that basis. We believe that the Guptas and ANN7 must be given a chance and found guilty in the court of law.”

The Black Business Council says its shocked at what it calls the abuse of market dominance by MultiChoice.

The council's Secretary General George Sebulela says it’s unfortunate that so many people will lose their jobs.

“We have recently just come out of Davos to tell people that they must invest in the country. It will be unheard to realise that one of the big cooperates in South Africa, the likes of MultiChoice is not concerned that the jobs are lost.”

