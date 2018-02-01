Almost 1,000 miners trapped underground in Sibanye Gold mine
Sibanye Gold says this follows a severe storm which damaged power cables that supply electricity to the mine.
JOHANNESBURG - Around 950 miners are trapped underground at Sibanye Gold's Beatrix mine in the Free State.
Sibanye says a storm knocked out power on Wednesday night, preventing evening shift workers from exiting the mine.
But mine officials say the workers are not in danger and that food and water have been delivered to them.
Spokesperson James Wellsted says they're working on getting generators to bring the miners to surface.
“We’ve currently got generators there and we are trying to link them up to the hoist in order to bring the people to surface, but we are experiencing some difficulties with the circuit that may be linked to the surge relating to the storm and the power issue.”
