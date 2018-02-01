Almost 1,000 miners trapped underground at FS mine

Sibanye Gold says this follows a severe storm which damaged power cables that supply electricity to the mine.

JOHANNESBURG - Around 950 miners are trapped underground at Sibanye-Stillwater's Beatrix mine in the Free State.

Sibanye says a storm knocked out power on Wednesday night, preventing evening shift workers from exiting the mine.

Sixty-four workers have been rescued since Wednesday night but over 900 others remain stranded.

But mine officials say the workers are not in danger and that food and water have been delivered to them.

Spokesperson James Wellsted says they're working on getting generators to bring the miners to surface.

“We’ve currently got generators there and we are trying to link them up to the hoist in order to bring the people to surface, but we are experiencing some difficulties with the circuit that may be linked to the surge relating to the storm and the power issue.”

Sibanye-Stillwater says it’s unclear how much longer miners will have to spend trapped underground.

Wellsted says: “They have all been accounted for, they’re at the waiting station. And we are providing food and water. So, we hope to get them out really soon.”