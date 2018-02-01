4 arrested in CT for Metrorail infrastructure theft
A suspect was taken into custody in Elsies River after he was found in possession of stolen rail infrastructure. Two hours later, another three suspects were arrested in Bontheuwel.
CAPE TOWN - Metrorail has recorded more successes in its beefed-up crack down on rail-related offences.
Four arrests have been made this week.
A suspect was taken into custody in Elsies River after he was found in possession of stolen rail infrastructure on Wednesday.
Two hours later, another three suspects were arrested in Bontheuwel.
The trio were in possession of 30 meters of ground cable.
Metrorail's Riana Scott said: “All four were handed to the Bishop Lavis police and we will, of course, do everything in our power to get a successful conviction. And just to thank the community we’ve seen more and more people coming forward with tip-offs, all of those have been followed up with our investigators.”
More in Local
-
Almost 1,000 miners trapped underground in Sibanye Gold mine
-
[LISTEN] Is violence in a democratic society necessary?
-
We’ve been deceived before, portfolio committee tells new Eskom board
-
The answer is no, Mbete rejects Zuma no confidence debate
-
Roadblock crash: 'My sons will now grow up without a mother'
-
Jodine Pieters murder case postponed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.