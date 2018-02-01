4 arrested in CT for Metrorail infrastructure theft

A suspect was taken into custody in Elsies River after he was found in possession of stolen rail infrastructure. Two hours later, another three suspects were arrested in Bontheuwel.

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail has recorded more successes in its beefed-up crack down on rail-related offences.

Four arrests have been made this week.

A suspect was taken into custody in Elsies River after he was found in possession of stolen rail infrastructure on Wednesday.

Two hours later, another three suspects were arrested in Bontheuwel.

The trio were in possession of 30 meters of ground cable.

Metrorail's Riana Scott said: “All four were handed to the Bishop Lavis police and we will, of course, do everything in our power to get a successful conviction. And just to thank the community we’ve seen more and more people coming forward with tip-offs, all of those have been followed up with our investigators.”