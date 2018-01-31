Zuma under pressure to provide reasons to avoid NPA charges

President Jacob Zuma has until the close of Wednesday to make representations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on why he should not be indicted on charges of fraud and corruption.

PRETORIA – President Jacob Zuma has until the close of Wednesday to make representations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on why he should not be indicted on charges of fraud and corruption.

The Supreme Court of Appeal set aside the 2009 decision by then prosecutions boss Mokotedi Mpshe to withdraw the criminal case against Zuma.

The effect of the judgment is that charges are automatically reinstated but NPA head Shaun Abrahams has given the president one last chance to argue why he should not have his day in court.

In a letter sent to Zuma’s attorney last year, Abrahams said that the scope for representations was extremely limited because the courts have rejected those already submitted in 2009.

Abrahams also informed Zuma’s legal team that all of the 218 witnesses listed in the original indictment have confirmed their availability to testify in the matter.

While the president asked for the deadline to be extended until the middle of next month, Abrahams gave him until today and warned that no further extensions would be entertained.

The prosecutions boss has stated in legal correspondence that once he has received the representations, he will communicate the process and timeline he intends to follow to the affected parties.