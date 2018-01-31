Zille seeks urgent funding to boost CT water supply
Western Cape Premier Helen Zille wants a joint task team representing all spheres of government to tackle the drought.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Helen Zille wants urgent funding from the National Department of Water to boost water supply in Cape Town.
Zille has written to Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane requesting more funds.
Zille has requested urgent intervention from the Water and Sanitation Department in the form of money.
Her spokesperson Michael Mpofu said: “This follows the minster’s visit, where she revealed that bulk water supply funding would not be forthcoming from the national government. We’re very concerned about this, but we are pleased that the minister has agreed to meet with the premier in the coming weeks.”
The premier wants a joint task team representing all spheres of government to tackle the drought.
Her office has confirmed water supply from the Berg River-Voelvlei project will only come online for Cape Town by 2021.
LISTEN: We're not politicking on water crisis - Zille
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
