Truck torched in Snake Park protest
The JMPD’s Edna Mamonyane says protesters have started to clear the area, but they remain on high alert.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are on the scene of a protest in Snake Park, Soweto, where a truck has been torched.
It's understood residents are protesting over electricity issues.
The Johannesburg Metro Police Department’s Edna Mamonyane says protesters have started to clear the area but they remain on high alert.
“Protesters from Snake Park torched a brewery truck after an illegal electricity connection was cut off.”
Joint Operation with Eskom for disconnection of illegal connections in Snake park (Ward 129)#SaferCity @HermanMashaba @MichaelSun168 @CoJPublicSafety @CityofJoburgZA pic.twitter.com/8gZ98xGGVv— AsktheChiefJMPD (@AsktheChiefJMPD) January 31, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
