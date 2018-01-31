Truck torched in Snake Park protest

The JMPD’s Edna Mamonyane says protesters have started to clear the area, but they remain on high alert.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are on the scene of a protest in Snake Park, Soweto, where a truck has been torched.

It's understood residents are protesting over electricity issues.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department’s Edna Mamonyane says protesters have started to clear the area but they remain on high alert.

“Protesters from Snake Park torched a brewery truck after an illegal electricity connection was cut off.”

