Thembisile Yende’s alleged killer back in court
Yende's brother Mboneni says the family is still shocked by court's decision last month to grant him bail.
JOHANNESBURG – The man accused of murdering Thembisile Yende will return to the Springs magistrates court on Wednesday.
Yende was an Eskom employee based at the utility's office on the East Rand.
Her body was found about a week after she was reported missing in May last year.
David Ngwenya was handcuffed in connection with her killing.
Yende's brother Mboneni says the family is still shocked by court's decision last month to grant him bail.
“And urgent appeal was made by his legal representative and he got bail, the family knew nothing about it, the investigating officer knew nothing about that bail and even the prosecutor knew nothing about it.”
