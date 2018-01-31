Thembisile Yende murder case postponed

Accused David Ngwenya appeared in the Springs Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The murder case of Eskom employee Thembisile Yende has been postponed to April.

Yende’s body was found at the utility's East Rand office last year, a week after she was reported missing.

Her suspected murderer is out on bail.

The National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane says: “We can confirm the murder case of Thembisile Yende has been postponed to 18 April for further investigation.”

