State capture inquiry: Martins reveals details of Gupta meetings

The deputy minister is testifying before the state capture inquiry in Parliament.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy Public Enterprises Minister Ben Martins has strongly denied that any meetings he had with Tony Gupta were for corrupt intent.

He says he rebuked the Guptas for trying to muscle in on lucrative train tenders following complaints from former Prasa chief executive Lucky Montana.

WATCH LIVE: Ben Martins appears before MPs over state capture claims

Montana told the inquiry on Tuesday that he requested a meeting with Martins, because he was angered by the behaviour of the Guptas.

Martins has detailed several meetings at which Tony Gupta was present dating back to 2012 when he was the Minister of Transport.

He’s confirmed a meeting at his house at which Montana was also present.

But he’s denied being present at a meeting which included Eskom official Suzanne Daniels.

He claims he was at the funeral of late government spokesperson Ronnie Mamoepa on that day which was followed by an ANC NEC lekgotla.

Martins says the Guptas also approached him in May 2013 for permission to land a plane of wedding guests at OR Tambo International Airport and for an event to be held there, a request that he says he refused.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)