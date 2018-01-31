Sadtu expresses concerns over WCED’s readiness for day zero

Premier Helen Zille says all schools will remain open on the day the municipal water system is shut down.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) has expressed concerns over the Western Cape Education Department (WCED)’s readiness for day zero.

Sadtu’s secretary Jonovan Rustin says the provincial government should have a written understanding on how it plans to tackle the drought and day zero, while pupils are in school.

She’s been delivering a presentation to more than a thousand principals in Kuilsriver.

More than 1.1 million pupils will be affected by day zero.

Zille says all pupils and teachers will have access to water.

The premier remains optimistic about delaying a day zero scenario.

“In fact, we can easily avoid day zero if everybody sticks to the water restrictions.”

However, Sadtu wants the government to do more.

“We need water in cases of injuries at our schools. We need to ensure that there is enough potable water for kids to drink. We need to assure that our personnel has enough water to drink,” Rustin said.

Zille says learners will receive 20 litres of water per learner per day and 205 schools won’t be affected because they are either in the CBD or near hospitals.

