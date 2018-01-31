RTMC shocked after JMPD officers killed at roadblock

The pair were killed this week when a motorist ploughed into the roadblock on Witkoppen Drive.

JOHANNESBURG – The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has reacted with shock to the deaths of two Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers at a roadblock describing it as tragic.

Police have confirmed that the driver was six times over the legal alcohol limit and is now in custody.

The RTMC's Simon Zwane says: "It’s tragic that our officers who work on the roads to try and enforce the rules of the road have to become victims because it is their primary duty to ensure that other people are safe on the roads."