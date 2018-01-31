Reiger Park principal summoned to appear before disciplinary committee

Pictures and videos of the headmaster having sex with pupils in his office have been widely circulated on social media.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says a principal who’s been implicated in a sexual abuse scandal at the Reiger Park High School in Boksburg has been summoned to appear before a disciplinary committee.

Lesufi says while the principal tendered his resignation last year, he continued to report for duty until the story made headlines this week.

The MEC says the department has since cancelled his resignation to allow for disciplinary processes to take place.

“We’ve since reinstated him because he was still in our employment. That’s is when we presented documents to him to appear before the disciplinary committee and report to the district office. We are waiting on him to report to that.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)