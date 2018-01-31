RandReport: Rand edges higher; eyes on Zuma's fate

At 1506 GMT, the rand traded at 11.8575 per dollar, 0.84 firmer than its close on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s rand firmed against the US dollar on Wednesday, supported by a weaker greenback and data showing the country’s trade surplus widened last year.

At 1506 GMT, the rand traded at 11.8575 per dollar, 0.84 firmer than its close on Tuesday. South Africa’s trade surplus in December widened to R15.72 billion from a R13.05 billion surplus in November, the revenue agency said.

On a cumulative basis the trade balance between January and December was at a R80.55 billion surplus compared to a R1.05 billion surplus over the same period in 2016.

“One of the catalysts is the slight dollar weakness that has come into the market that has helped South Africa and the rest of emerging markets gain a little bit of ground,” said TreasuryOne chief currency dealer Wichard Cilliers. He added: “The trade surplus has also helped the rand slightly.”

Market attention was also pinned on President Jacob Zuma’s future as head of state.

South African news website News24 reported late on Tuesday that top officials from the ruling African National Congress (ANC) would meet Zuma to discuss “options” to avoid him being impeached or voted out by parliament.

The ANC has been discussing whether to tell Zuma, whose presidency has been tainted by corruption allegations, to resign. Any sign that Zuma could go before his second term ends next year has tended to boost South African assets, including the rand.

Government bonds also firmed, with the yield for the benchmark instrument falling 9 basis points to 8.47%.

In equity markets, the main stock indices ended little changed but Vodacom was in demand after the mobile phone operator reported higher quarterly sales.

Vodacom, the unit of Britain’s Vodafone, rose 5.4% to R163.50 after posting a 6.7% increase in third-quarter sales thanks to increasing customer base.

The blue-chip Top-40 index was off 0.1% at 52,614 and the broader All-share index inched down 0.07% at 59,506.