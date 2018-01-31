Questions raised following hijacking of Ramaphosa bodyguard

Neither the police nor the SANDF have explained why the sergeant had been transporting three assault rifles and three handguns when he was hijacked.

PRETORIA - Questions surround the hijacking of a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) special forces operator - who is one of deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa’s bodyguards – after the police have declined to provide details about the incident.

Several gunmen held up the sergeant on Saturday night before making off with four firearms.

The police have stressed that no VIP was involved in the incident which took place in Olievenhoutbosch.

Neither the police nor the SANDF have explained why the sergeant had been transporting three assault rifles and three handguns when he was hijacked.

The victim was only released around two hours after the hijacking took place and the vehicle was later recovered by the flying squad in Daveyton.

Two rifles and two hand guns were stolen.

Police have confirmed the incident but declined to divulge details.

The SANDF and Cyril Ramaphosa’s office have not responded to questions.