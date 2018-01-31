PowerBall Results: Tuesday 30 January 2018

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Are you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday 30 January are as follows:

PowerBall: 08, 20, 41, 42, 43 Powerball: 04

PowerBall Plus: 02, 16, 23, 31, 35 Powerball: 10

For more details visit the National Lottery website.