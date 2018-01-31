Police arrest suspect in murder of Plettenberg Bay woman
Officers arrested a suspect on Tuesday, a day after the 63-year-old deceased was attacked at her residence in the Schoongezigt Estate.
CAPE TOWN - Police have made a breakthrough in the murder of a woman at an upmarket country estate in Plettenberg Bay.
Officers arrested a suspect, who is in his mid 20s, on Tuesday, a day after the 63-year-old deceased was attacked at her residence in the Schoongezigt Estate.
She's believed to have been strangled to death.
The police's Malcolm Poje says that the man will appear in the local magistrate's court on Thursday on a charge of murder.
"Based on the excellent partnership between police and security industry in the Plettenberg Bay area, our members in Kwanokuthula managed to arrest the suspect. Subsequent to the information received from the security company, we found him hiding in the bush in the area near the high school in Kwanokuthula."
