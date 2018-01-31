Patricia de Lille defends her name… on Twitter

The Auditor-General found the city's audit unqualified with findings and the DA has placed the blame squarely on Patricia de Lille's inability to govern the metro.

CAPE TOWN - Embattled Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille has taken to Twitter to defend her name.

Earlier on Wednesday, the DA issued a motion of no confidence against de Lille at a Council meeting.

The Cape Town mayor says the DA is risking its values of freedom, fairness and opportunity.

De Lille used her time at the Council meeting earlier on Wednesday to defend herself.

She said she cannot be held solely responsible for the city losing its clean audit status.

But soon after this, the beleaguered mayor took to Twitter to carry on the fight in a series of tweets.

With regard to the 2 statements issued this morning by the well-scripted spokesperson, DA Provincial Leader, Bonginkosi Madikizela and the recent decision by the Federal Executive to allow a motion of no confidence in myself to be tabled, I place the following on record: — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) January 31, 2018

I cannot allow my name to be tarnished on a daily basis while being unfairly gagged when all other party members are able to freely speak on these matters while processes are underway. — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) January 31, 2018

De Lille has tweeted she received no notification from the DA’s Federal Executive about a change in their decision from being opposed to a motion of no confidence to now supporting it.

She further states there seems to be “great haste” to remove me her as the Executive Mayor and that the “desperation” to replace her reached new heights on Wednesday.

De Lille says comments made by DA Provincial Leader Bonginkosi Madikizela on Wednesday during the meeting “are a blatant attempt to attack” her publicly.