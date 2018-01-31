Parly committee concerned attacks on hikers will hurt CT tourism
Tourism Committee chairperson Beatrice Ngcobo says tourists may become too afraid to visit Cape Town, South Africa's key international tourist destination.
CAPE TOWN – Parliament's Tourism Portfolio Committee is concerned that the recent spike in attacks on hikers on the mountain may affect tourism.
A 56-year-old man was stabbed to death while hiking with his wife at the Echo Valley above Kalk Bay on Sunday.
This comes two weeks after a group of nine people were ambushed by knife-wielding attackers in the Silvermine Nature Reserve.
At least 85 attacks on hikers have been recorded over the past twelve months.
Tourism committee chairperson Beatrice Ngcobo says that tourists may become too afraid to visit Cape Town, South Africa's key international tourist destination.
“We’re worried about that because Cape Town is one of the cities that has got a lot of tourists. Now if tourists are repelled by South Africans, it means that we’re going to drop the level of tourism. It also paints a very bad picture about South Africa as a whole.”
