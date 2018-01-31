Parliament to consider Sona postponement request
The DA wants the address postponed until after president Jacob Zuma is removed from office and Parliament elects a new head of state.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament says it will consider the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s request to postpone the State of the Nation Address (Sona).
The DA and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) want the address postponed until after President Jacob Zuma is removed from office and Parliament elects a new head of state.
The EFF has also sent a letter asking that a motion of no confidence be held before the opening of Parliament.
Parliament’s Moloto Mothapo says both the DA and EFF’s requests are being considered.
“The Speaker and chairperson of the NCOP, while taking all the matters into consideration, will have to consider the matter because it affects both Houses of Parliament.”
A statement also refutes claims by the DA that Sona costs were over R11 million in 2017.
In 2017, Parliament revealed that it succeeded in reducing expenditure on Sona by reaching the R4 million mark.
Meanwhile, the EFF says if Parliament fails to arrange a motion of no confidence before Sona, it will take up the issue during the event.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
