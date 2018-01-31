MultiChoice: ANN7 to be taken off DStv
During a briefing on Wednesday, CEO Calvo Mawela made the announcement.
JOHANNESBURG – MultiChoice has announced that it will not be renewing ANN7’s contract when it expires in August.
Instead, MultiChoice will be looking for a new black-owned TV channel.
During a briefing on Wednesday, CEO Calvo Mawela said they made mistakes in the past and added there was no corruption.
“Mistakes were made, with regards to lobbying process and failure to do due diligence, but there was no evidence of corruption or illegal activity.”
#Multichoice Mawela says they made mistakes regarding ANN7 but there was no corruption. They are not renewing contract with the tv station. GN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 31, 2018
Mawela says following their internal investigation, they apologise for the mistakes that were made regarding its relationship with ANN7.
He adds payments made to ANN7 and other TV channels were not abnormal and had nothing to do with its stance on digital migration.
MultiChoice continues to believe that the wide range of foreign and local news channels on its platform, representing widely divergent views, needs to be supplemented with another local voice.
PROBE
The announcement by MultiChoice comes after the DA said an investigation by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) was underway.
The party lodged a complaint with the authority in November in 2017.
Icasa will be investigating MultiChoice over allegations of the payments made to the South African Broadcast Corporation (SABC) and Gupta-linked ANN7.
It emerged that MultiChoice made the payment, allegedly in exchange for political influence over government policy on digital migration in its favour.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Business
-
Tony Gupta is not my friend - Ben Martins
-
Eskom executive Sean Maritz suspended over McKinsey letter
-
Wiese: Steinhoff scandal came like a bolt from the blue
-
Sarb says checking whether Steinhoff broke FX rules
-
Mabuza: Eskom can’t rely on borrowings & tariff increases every time
-
MPs seek answers from Steinhoff over accounting irregularities
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.