MultiChoice: Manyi can reapply for new channel when contract ends

MultiChoice announced on Wednesday that it will not be renewing its contract with ANN7.

JOHANNESBURG - MultiChoice says ANN7 owner Mzwanele Manyi can reapply for a new channel on DStv and follow proper procedure after the TV channel’s contract comes to an end in August.

MultiChoice announced on Wednesday that it will not be renewing its contract with ANN7.

The TV channel was previously owned by the Gupta family and MultiChoice has been accused of paying millions of rands to ANN7 to allegedly influence the country’s long-stalled digital migration from analogue to digital TV.

In a Radio 702 and Cape Talk interview, MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela was asked how much ANN7 has been paid over the last five years.

“The amendment that has been sent out to the public of R141 million is the final one that we agree on in terms of payment for the remainder of the contract.”

Meanwhile, the government says it’s disappointed that DStv viewers won’t have access to the diversity of voices that ANN7 has also contributed to the country's media landscape.

In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, it says its noted MultiChoice’s decision to dump the channel.

Spokesperson Ireen Magwai has reiterated that government won't get involved in contractual matters between private parties.

“The government is pleased by MultiChoice’s progressive move to find a new black-owned news channel to represent the majority of people in South Africa. We believe that it’s imperative to ensure that there’s a diversity of media ownership.”

WATCH: We will not be renewing ANN7's contract, says MultiChoice