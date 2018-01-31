Montana: Guptas were defeated in bid to infiltrate Prasa

Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana says that Tony Gupta and the president’s son Duduzane Zuma tried to have him removed for not bending to their will.

CAPE TOWN - Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana says that the Guptas were "defeated" in their attempts to infiltrate the passenger rail agency but not for lack of trying.

Montana says that deputy Minister of Public Enterprises Ben Martins, who will appear before a parliamentary state capture inquiry on Wednesday, has wrongly created the impression that Montana introduced him to the Gupta family.

It was no holds barred for Lucky Montana as he dropped name after name of those he says tried to capture the passenger rail agency through lucrative train tenders.

He says that the Guptas wanted him gone, expressing this at a meeting after a rail conference in Berlin.

"Tony Gupta and Duduzane Zuma were very shameless. One of the things Tony said to me at the meeting in the presence of the minister: 'you are not going to be at Prasa forever, we can arrange something for you, you can get it in Dubai yourself.'"

Today, Martins is expected to clarify his meetings with Tony Gupta after disputing testimony from Eskom company secretary Suzanne Daniels about a meeting at Melrose Arch last year.

Statement of Mr Lucky Montana by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd