Koko receives confirmation of suspension from Eskom & new charges

In a tweet on Wednesday evening, Koko says he now faces additional charges, without mentioning them.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom executive Matshela Koko has received a confirmation of his suspension from the power utility.

The power utility’s spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe has also confirmed the suspension on radio 702 and Cape Talk.

He initially faced six charges‚ including that of allegedly failing to declare a conflict of interest around his stepdaughter's business interests.

I have since this evening received a confirmation of my suspension from Eskom. I have been served with new charges. I welcome these developments and once again look forward to clearing my name in a tribunal. — Matshela Koko (@koko_matshela) January 31, 2018

Last week, the new Eskom board gave Koko an ultimatum to resign or be fired.

He resisted all efforts made by the board to remove him, including fighting his dismal at the Labour Court.