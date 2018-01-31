Makhura has difficulty trusting his MECs, Esidimeni arbitration hears

Premier David Makhura says he was misinformed by former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and her former HOD Barney Selebano.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura says he will now have difficulty trusting his MECs after the Esidimeni tragedy.

Makhura concluded his testimony at the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings in Parktown on Wednesday afternoon.

He’s answered questions on what he knew about the patient transfer project, which led to the deaths of at least 144 psychiatric patients in Gauteng.

Makhura says he was misinformed by former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and her former HOD Barney Selebano who kept assuring him that all was well with the Esidimeni project.

The premier says he’s been scarred by this and can no longer trust what any of his MECs say.

“I would want to act on the basis that what my MECs say may not be so until I can verify the information.”

Makhura’s testimony has officially concluded.

Next on the stand is current Health MEC doctor Gwen Ramokgopa.

She will be followed by Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

