Maimane slams Zille’s ‘colonial water piping’ tweet

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says Western Cape Premier Helen Zille’s latest comment on 'colonial water piping' is unacceptable.

Zille was responding to a tweet earlier this week where a user said black people have been experiencing day zero since birth.

The premier hit back with a tweet saying; “It must be a relief that you weren’t burdened by the legacy of a colonial water piping system”.

It’s been reported the DA federal executive has sent Zille a letter advising her to stop tweeting about colonialism, an issue that’s landed her in hot seater before.

Maimane says the comment does not help with the discussion around the province’s water crisis.

“It’s unacceptable… it’s not something I’m supportive of because it doesn’t help the discussion. We should be discussing ways of expanding governance to other parts of the community and ensuring that the government does its job.”