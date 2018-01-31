Magashule helped daughter secure property deals worth millions - report

It is understood that one such deal was an R11 million rental agreement for a Shell garage, which saw Thoko Malembe pocket an additional R9 million.

PRETORIA – It is being reported that Free State Premier and now African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule and his daughter have been involved in a dodgy deal involving that province’s development corporation.

According to News24, Thoko Malembe was gifted a property deal which earned her R9 million.

The Hawks raided Magashule’s office in Bloemfontein last week as part of their investigation into the Estina Dairy Farm project in which the Guptas scored more than a R100 million.

It is alleged that Magashule helped his daughter secure property deals with the Free State Development Corporation.

It is understood that one such deal was an R11 million rental agreement for a Shell garage, which saw Malembe pocket an additional R9 million.

It is reported that the petrol station was eventually forced to shut down, which led to about 60 people losing their jobs.

The report further reveals that Malembe is a business associate of the corporation’s chairperson, Hantsi Matseke.

Matseke is also said to be one of Magashule’s allies.

Magashule has denied that he played any role in the awarding of the contracts, while Malembe did not respond to questions.