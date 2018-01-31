Madibeng municipality denies claims of unpaid salaries, mayor's R1m trip
The DA is challenging a planned trip for the mayor and acting municipal manager to Malaysia, which it says will cost the taxpayer over R1 million.
JOHANNESBURG - The Madibeng Local Municipality in the North West has refuted claims by the Democratic Alliance that it has failed to pay employees’ salaries on time because it is in financial trouble.
The party is challenging a planned trip for the mayor and acting municipal manager to Malaysia for one week in February, which it says will cost the taxpayer over R1 million.
Municipal spokesperson Tumelo Tshabalala has confirmed the mayor and her acting municipal manager will attend the World Urban Forum in the southeast Asian country.
But he says claims around the trip are untrue.
“The almost R530,000 figure is actually the balance of the travel of the executive mayor. How can a trip cost R1 million for two people, the allegations that the salaries were not paid are not true.”
