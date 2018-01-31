[LISTEN] 'ANN7 failed to adhere to journalistic principles'

Radio 702 | Director of Media Monitoring Africa William Bird comments on a decision by MultiChoice to not renew ANN7's contract, which will see the news channel removed from DStv.

CAPE TOWN - Media Monitoring Africa says ANN7 failed to adhere to journalistic principles.

“The way you would critique ANN7 would be that they said they would adhere to principles of journalism but there were examples that they didn’t. This is why MultiChoice has taken the decision to not renew the contract,” William Bird, Director of Media Monitoring Africa, said.

His comments came as MultiChoice announced it will not renew ANN7’s contract in August.

Listen to the audio above for more.