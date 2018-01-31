Lesufi widens search for more victims of Reiger Park High School sex scandal

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school on Tuesday where he announced his department will be taking action against teachers and officials who have been implicated.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Education Department says it's still trying to determine exactly how many pupils have been affected by a sex scandal at the Reiger Park High School in Boksburg.

Pictures and video's of the school headmaster having sex with pupils in his office have been making the rounds on social media.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school on Tuesday where he announced his department will be taking action against teachers and officials who have been implicated.

It's emerged that the video of the Reiger Park high school sex scandal that has been making the rounds was taken about three years ago and police say they are now trying to track down the victims.

The MEC says social workers will be stationed at the school to assess how many more pupils have been affected.

“Every learner in this particular school will be given a piece of paper, they will write what they know, anonymously and bring it back to us because it was very difficult to pick up some of the information that we’ve picked up.”

Lesufi says teachers and officials that have been implicated have also been removed from the school.

Police say no criminal charges have yet been opened against the principal.