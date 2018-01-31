Popular Topics
Lesufi vows to find placement for 3,000 pupils before February ends

The number of unplaced grade 1 and 8 pupils has come down from around 28,000 at the start of the 2018 academic year.

FILE: Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
7 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says his department is committed to placing over 3,000 pupils who have not yet found a school before the end of next month.

The number of unplaced grade 1 and 8 pupils has come down from around 28,000 at the start of the 2018 academic year.

Lesufi says he's pleased that they've managed to drastically reduce the number.

“Out of the 28,000 that was unplaced and the new 13,155 that we received, we’ve placed all those particular learners, save 3, 366.”

Timeline

