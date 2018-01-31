Popular Topics
Health Dept, WHO discuss ways to fight spread of listeriosis

Listeriosis is a food-borne disease which can be found in soil, water and vegetation.

FILE: A microscopic view of the listeria bacteria. Picture: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
FILE: A microscopic view of the listeria bacteria. Picture: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
7 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department has met with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to discuss ways to fight the spread of listeriosis in South Africa.

Since the outbreak in December, over 750 cases have been reported, with at least 60 deaths.

Listeriosis is a food-borne disease which can be found in soil, water and vegetation.

The department’s Popo Maja said: “The meeting that happened between the National Department of Health and WHO had to do with the organisation providing a technical report to the department on listeriosis.”

Listeriosis is a serious but treatable and preventable disease caused by the bacterium, Listeria monocytogenes, and is widely distributed in nature and can be found in soil, water and vegetation.

Animal products and fresh produce, such as fruits and vegetables, can be contaminated from these sources.

