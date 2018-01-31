WC Health Dept probes ‘no clean water’ notice at Strand clinic

People were outraged after seeing the notice at the clinic and on social media.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department is investigating how and why a “no clean water” notice ended up at Strand Clinic Community Centre.

One of the patients Morgana Viento Lameculos says she was alarmed when reading the note, adding that medical facilities should have clean water.

“What water will the clinic offer thirsty parents of sick children?”

The Health Department’s Mark van der Heever says they've investigated and confirmed that the notice was displayed.

“We do discourage our staff from putting up notices which are not vetted by facility manager and in this instance the notice was not authorised.”

He says it has since been removed.