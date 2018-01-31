Hawks arrest senior official for tampering with drivers' licences

Officials received a tip-off about irregular transactions between July and December last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have arrested a senior administrative officer working in the provincial Roads and Transport Department for allegedly tampering with drivers licences.

The accused allegedly issued irregular drivers licences.

Roads and Transport MEC Ismail Vadi says the officer has been suspended while he answers to five internal misconduct charges.

“There are indications that he didn’t do this alone. We believe there might be several other employees or municipalities involved with this. We will have to see whether the network extends to other provinces as well.”

#JoburgLicenseFraud A Senior Administrative Officer employed in the Department of Roads and Transport was arrested at his workplace in central Johannesburg this morning. SZ pic.twitter.com/2kRDUmIdr0 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 31, 2018

#JoburgLicenseFraud The employee, who works in the Department’s Monitoring and Research Unit for driver license testing centres, also was issued by the Head of Department, Ronald Swartz, with an immediate suspension notice and an internal disciplinary charge sheet. SZ pic.twitter.com/AWzWVoB63l — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 31, 2018

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)