[FULL STATEMENT] MultiChoice looking for new channel to replace ANN7

The pay-tv service announced it will not renew the news channel's contract in August, effectively taking it off DStv.

JOHANNESBURG - Afer announcing it will not be renewing Africa News Network 7's (ANN7) contract, MultiChoice says it will open bids for another news channel to replace it.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) will be investigating MultiChoice over allegations of the payments made to the South African Broadcast Corporation (SABC) and ANN7.

MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela said they made mistakes in the past and added there was no corruption.

"MultiChoice continues to believe that the wide range of foreign and local news channels on our platform – representing widely divergent views, needs to be supplemented with another local voice. In particular, a black-owned and run channel that represents the majority of people in this country," the company said.

Read the full statement below.

