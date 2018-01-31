Former CT bookkeeper sentenced to 12 years for fraud, forgery

Annantia Venter worked for Starwash Airport and fraudulently made payments to various fictitious clients.

CAPE TOWN - A former Cape Town bookkeeper has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for fraud and forgery.

Annantia Venter was handed the sentence this week.

Venter worked for Starwash Airport and fraudulently made payments to various fictitious clients.

The business lost about R2 million as a result.

The Hawks's Lloyd Ramovha says: “A Hawks-led investigation led to the arrest of the accused in May 2016 after she had been on the run. She made a series of court appearances, resulting in her conviction.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)