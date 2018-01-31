Former CT bookkeeper sentenced to 12 years for fraud, forgery

Zuma meets NPA deadline regarding criminal charges
Politics
Annantia Venter worked for Starwash Airport and fraudulently made payments to various fictitious clients.
CAPE TOWN - A former Cape Town bookkeeper has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for fraud and forgery.
Annantia Venter was handed the sentence this week.
Venter worked for Starwash Airport and fraudulently made payments to various fictitious clients.
The business lost about R2 million as a result.
The Hawks's Lloyd Ramovha says: “A Hawks-led investigation led to the arrest of the accused in May 2016 after she had been on the run. She made a series of court appearances, resulting in her conviction.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.