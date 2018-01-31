Eskom's Hadebe wants staff to freely speak out against corruption
Eskom's finances are at the top of management's agenda but another important issue is dealing with corruption and poor performance by people at an executive level.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom's new acting CEO Phakamani Hadebe says that he wants to create a culture at the company where staff members can freely speak out against corrupt officials and where poor leadership is addressed.
Eskom released its interim financial results on Tuesday for the six months ending in September 2017.
The results show the dire financial situation that the utility is in, with profits down by 34% and debt sitting at over R300 billion.
Hadebe says that he wants this to be dealt with very differently going forward.
"The staff members, irrespective of their level in the institution, are given the space to raise their hand 'so and so can't be in the exco team because he or she lacks credibility.' That is the kind of culture that we want to build."
The acting CEO says that he's already received three emails from staff who say that if whistelblowing is dealt with externally, it may help Eskom in the long run.
It was a group of unnamed employees who wrote to deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa recently calling for serious changes at Eskom.
