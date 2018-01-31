Eskom executive Sean Maritz suspended over McKinsey letter
It emerged earlier this month that Maritz, who was standing in as the utility's CEO, wrote a letter telling McKinsey that the contract it had in place with Eskom was in fact lawful.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom's chief information officer Sean Maritz has been officially suspended pending an investigation into a letter he wrote to consultancy firm McKinsey.
It emerged earlier this month that Maritz, who was standing in as the utility's CEO, wrote a letter telling McKinsey that the contract it had in place with Eskom was in fact lawful.
However, last year Eskom had admitted that the contract was illegal and that several executives had ignored advice to not enter into any deal with McKinsey.
The state-owned entity had also asked the firm to pay back the money.
More to follow.
