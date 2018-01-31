Ekurhuleni police probe farm worker's claim of torture, racism
The alleged incident happened early last month when the worker forgot to switch on a machine on the farm before the farmer and his son called him the k-word.
JOHANNESBURG – Ekurhuleni police are investigating an alleged racist incident in Springs where a farm worker claims he was tortured and forced to drink faeces.
The incident happened early last month when the worker forgot to switch on a machine on the farm before the farmer and his son called him the k-word.
The man has told The Star newspaper that he was thrown into a sewer hole but managed to crawl out after half an hour.
The alleged victim claims he tried to open a case at the police station but was turned away.
The police's Johannes Ramphora says a case of crimen injuria is now under investigation.
“The guy appeared on 18 January in Springs, so police officers have taken the matter seriously and it will be combined with this one of yesterday.”
Comments
