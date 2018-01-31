Ekurhuleni farmer accused of racism already facing another serious crime

The police's Johannes Ramphora says just eight months ago the farmer allegedly opened fire on three people found cutting wood on his premises.

JOHANNESBURG – Ekurhuleni police have confirmed a farmer who allegedly carried out a racist attack on an employee in Springs is already facing a case for another serious crime.

The worker tried to open a case at the police station early last month after he was allegedly called the k-word and thrown into a sewage hole apparently as punishment for forgetting to switch on a machine.

The man has told The Star newspaper that the farmer and his son forced him to drink faeces.

“One case of assault was opened and still running in court and if there’s any instruction that we must arrest, we’ll do so for him to face second charge.”

Police are investigating a case of crimen injuria against both the farmer and his son.