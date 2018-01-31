Ekurhuleni farmer accused of racism already facing another serious crime
The police's Johannes Ramphora says just eight months ago the farmer allegedly opened fire on three people found cutting wood on his premises.
JOHANNESBURG – Ekurhuleni police have confirmed a farmer who allegedly carried out a racist attack on an employee in Springs is already facing a case for another serious crime.
The worker tried to open a case at the police station early last month after he was allegedly called the k-word and thrown into a sewage hole apparently as punishment for forgetting to switch on a machine.
The man has told The Star newspaper that the farmer and his son forced him to drink faeces.
The police's Johannes Ramphora says just eight months ago the farmer allegedly opened fire on three people found cutting wood on his premises.
“One case of assault was opened and still running in court and if there’s any instruction that we must arrest, we’ll do so for him to face second charge.”
Police are investigating a case of crimen injuria against both the farmer and his son.
More in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.