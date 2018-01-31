Popular Topics
Driver accused of killing Simba Mhere found guilty

Judgment was handed down in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

FILE: Late Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere. Picture: Twitter @1alexcam.
FILE: Late Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere. Picture: Twitter @1alexcam.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Preshalin Naidoo has been found guilty on two counts of culpable homicide for the crash which killed Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere.

Mhere died in the car accident, along with his friend Kady-Shay O'Bryan on William Nicol Drive in Johannesburg on 31 January 2015.

Judgment was handed down in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday after the 24-year-old pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Phindi Mjonondwane says: “The test before court was whether Mr Preshalin Naidoo acted negligently and without due consideration of other road users which resulted in two fatalities.”

Mhere joined Top Billing in 2010 after winning the presenter search.

Originally from Zimbabwe, the 26-year-old presenter moved to Johannesburg as a child.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

