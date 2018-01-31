Drakenstein Municipality to tighten water restrictions

The municipality is on Wednesday calling on its council to approve level 6B water restrictions, as well as an increase in water tariffs.

CAPE TOWN - The Drakenstein Municipality intends to follow the City of Cape Town by implementing tougher water restrictions and tariffs in February.

On Wednesday, the municipality called on its council to approve level 6B water restrictions, as well as an increase in water tariffs.

If passed, level 6B water restrictions will be phased in from 16 February, limiting Drakenstein residents to 50 litres of water per person per day.

The municipality services Boland towns including Paarl, Wellington, Saron and Simondium.

Mayor Conrad Poole says the municipality receives 90% of its water from the Wemmershoek Dam, which it shares with the City of Cape Town.

The dam’s currently 52% full.

The Stellenbosch Municipality will also be moving to stricter level 6 water restrictions from 1 February.