Drakenstein Municipality to tighten water restrictions
The municipality is on Wednesday calling on its council to approve level 6B water restrictions, as well as an increase in water tariffs.
CAPE TOWN - The Drakenstein Municipality intends to follow the City of Cape Town by implementing tougher water restrictions and tariffs in February.
On Wednesday, the municipality called on its council to approve level 6B water restrictions, as well as an increase in water tariffs.
If passed, level 6B water restrictions will be phased in from 16 February, limiting Drakenstein residents to 50 litres of water per person per day.
The municipality services Boland towns including Paarl, Wellington, Saron and Simondium.
Mayor Conrad Poole says the municipality receives 90% of its water from the Wemmershoek Dam, which it shares with the City of Cape Town.
The dam’s currently 52% full.
The Stellenbosch Municipality will also be moving to stricter level 6 water restrictions from 1 February.
More in Local
-
Zuma meets NPA deadline regarding criminal charges
-
Madibeng municipality denies claims of unpaid salaries, mayor's R1m trip
-
Koko receives confirmation of suspension from Eskom & new charges
-
More questions than answers over Steinhoff crisis leaves MPs frustrated
-
Health Dept, WHO discuss ways to fight spread of listeriosis
-
Patricia de Lille defends her name… on Twitter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.