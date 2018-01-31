De Lille, DA play blame game after unqualified audit status

The Auditor General has for the first time in a decade found the city’s audit unqualified with findings.

CAPE TOWN - Mayor Patricia de Lille says she cannot be held solely responsible for the City of Cape Town losing its clean audit status.

De Lille addressed a Council meeting, saying she is not trying to run away from accountability.

He cited tender irregularities and loss of income related to the MyCiti bus service among concerns in the city’s audit for the 2016/17 financial year.

Expenditure on security upgrades at de Lille’s house has also been flagged as irregular.

On Wednesday, de Lille told Council that the Municipal Finances Management Act states the City’s entire management is responsible for the running of the city in relation to expenditure.

“The CFO, the municipal manager, the mayor and Mayco… I’m not alone or trying to run away.”

De Lille has in thorough detail highlighted previous years during which the city received unqualified audits with no findings.

MOTION OF NO CONFIDENCE

The DA tabled a motion of no confidence in de Lille.

The party cited, among others, misconduct and the abandoning of duties as the reasons for their move.

The DA says the Auditor-General’s findings are a direct consequence of de Lille’s inability to govern the metro.

Party officials also blame de Lille for public panic relating to the city’s water crisis.

In the past, the official opposition also wanted de Lille to be axed.

But African National Congress Council Leader Xolani Sotashe on Wednesday morning announced they’ll withdraw their motion of no confidence in her.

“Our motion is genuine, so we can’t allow some elements within the DA to hijack the genuine struggle.”

De Lille earlier on Wednesday morning addressed a council meeting where she renewed calls for water to be saved.

At the same time, DA leader Mmusi Maimane says the decision to table a motion of no confidence in de Lille is to allow the party to deal with the city’s water crisis swiftly and effectively.

De Lille had fallen out of favour with the DA after she was accused of mismanaging the water crisis.

Maimane says the party wants to remove her from the function of dealing with the crisis.

“When we took a charge against the mayor, we said we want to remove you from the function of dealing with the crisis so I can free the entire organisation in focus on dealing with the crisis. ”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)