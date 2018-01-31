De Lille, DA play blame game after unqualified audit status
The Auditor General has for the first time in a decade found the city’s audit unqualified with findings.
CAPE TOWN - Mayor Patricia de Lille says she cannot be held solely responsible for the City of Cape Town losing its clean audit status.
De Lille addressed a Council meeting, saying she is not trying to run away from accountability.
The Auditor-General has for the first time in a decade found the city’s audit unqualified with findings.
He cited tender irregularities and loss of income related to the MyCiti bus service among concerns in the city’s audit for the 2016/17 financial year.
Expenditure on security upgrades at de Lille’s house has also been flagged as irregular.
On Wednesday, de Lille told Council that the Municipal Finances Management Act states the City’s entire management is responsible for the running of the city in relation to expenditure.
“The CFO, the municipal manager, the mayor and Mayco… I’m not alone or trying to run away.”
De Lille has in thorough detail highlighted previous years during which the city received unqualified audits with no findings.
MOTION OF NO CONFIDENCE
The DA tabled a motion of no confidence in de Lille.
The party cited, among others, misconduct and the abandoning of duties as the reasons for their move.
The DA says the Auditor-General’s findings are a direct consequence of de Lille’s inability to govern the metro.
Party officials also blame de Lille for public panic relating to the city’s water crisis.
In the past, the official opposition also wanted de Lille to be axed.
But African National Congress Council Leader Xolani Sotashe on Wednesday morning announced they’ll withdraw their motion of no confidence in her.
“Our motion is genuine, so we can’t allow some elements within the DA to hijack the genuine struggle.”
De Lille earlier on Wednesday morning addressed a council meeting where she renewed calls for water to be saved.
At the same time, DA leader Mmusi Maimane says the decision to table a motion of no confidence in de Lille is to allow the party to deal with the city’s water crisis swiftly and effectively.
De Lille had fallen out of favour with the DA after she was accused of mismanaging the water crisis.
Maimane says the party wants to remove her from the function of dealing with the crisis.
“When we took a charge against the mayor, we said we want to remove you from the function of dealing with the crisis so I can free the entire organisation in focus on dealing with the crisis. ”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Politics
-
Zuma meets NPA deadline regarding criminal charges
-
Patricia de Lille defends her name… on Twitter
-
ANC wants City of CT placed under administration
-
Maimane slams Zille’s ‘colonial water piping’ tweet
-
Parliament to consider Sona postponement request
-
DA, EFF call for Sona postponement until Zuma removed from office
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.