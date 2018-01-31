DA tables motion of no confidence in CT Mayor De Lille

The Democratic Alliance's federal executive has given the greenlight for the DA caucus in Cape Town to table a motion of no confidence in the city's mayor, Patricia de Lille.

The DA's city caucus has voted in favour of the move, meaning that it can now officially lodge the motion.

De Lille has fallen out of favour with the DA over, among other things, her handling of corruption claims.

The organisation's national leader has also slammed the way in which she's managed Cape Town's water crisis.

This is due to a number of reasons:



1. For the first time in CPT's history, a Council-mandated investigation took the view that the sitting Mayor had demonstrated behaviour which constituted gross misconduct, dereliction of duty, & conduct that amounted to deceiving Council. — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) January 31, 2018

2. These prima facie findings have been supported by the fact that the Auditor-General has downgraded the City’s audit status from clean, to unqualified with conditions. — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) January 31, 2018

The AG’s findings include failures of leadership at the first level of assurance, which includes the Executive Mayor, and the subsequent governance breakdown that flows from that. — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) January 31, 2018

DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela: "Even though, initially, we had reservations about supporting the motion, we had a meeting with the federal executive yesterday and we then agreed that the city of Cape Town caucus votes for a motion of no confidence."

Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) in the City of Cape Town Council has withdrawn a motion of no confidence in Mayor Patricia de Lille.

The motion was to be debated during a council meeting on Wednesday.

ANC officials say that their grievances relate to the DA’S leadership as a collective.

The ANC’S Thandi Makasi, says they will not will not allow the DA to abuse the water crisis to settle political scores.

"The ANC will not allow the DA to use this water crisis as an opportunity to fight their factional fights."

ANC council leader, Xolani Sotashe, suggests that the DA is too focused on next year’s general election.

"This issue is about elections next year. The question you have to ask yourself is why all of a sudden Mmusi Maimane is stationed here. He wants to be re-elected."

The city council will today also discuss a recent Auditor-General report on its 2016/2017 financial year.