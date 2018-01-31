Cyril Ramaphosa's bodyguard hijacked, weapons stolen

The bodyguard was driving in Olievenhoutbosch and had an assortment of equipment in the car, including three R5 rifles and three 9mm pistols.

PRETORIA - Eyewitness News has learnt that one of deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa’s bodyguards – who is a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) special forces operator - was hijacked at the weekend and robbed of several firearms.

It's understood that the incident took place in Olievenhoutbosch on Saturday night as the sergeant was about to pick up a superior officer.

The sergeant was the only person in the vehicle at the time of hijacking.

Eyewitness News understands that the sergeant was driving a BMW X6 and transporting three assault rifles and three handguns when he was hijacked.

It is understood that the suspects drove around with the officer in the vehicle for around two hours before dropping him off in Midrand.

The flying squad later recovered the car and two firearms in Daveyton on the East Rand.

Police say there was a hijacking but have declined to provide details about the victim’s identity, the circumstances of the crime or details about the stolen weapons.

But they have confirmed that no VIP was present during the incident and that some stolen items were recovered.

The SANDF and Ramaphosa’s office have not responded to a request for comment.