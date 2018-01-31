CT hiking community ‘living in fear’ after attacks
A 56-year-old man was stabbed to death while hiking with his wife at Echo Valley above Kalk Bay on Sunday.
CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town hiker says the hiking community is living in fear due to a spike of violent attacks on Table Mountain.
A 56-year-old man was stabbed to death while hiking with his wife at Echo Valley above Kalk Bay on Sunday.
Two weeks earlier, nine people were ambushed by knife-wielding attackers in the Silvermine Nature Reserve.
Member of the Hiker's Paradise Adventure Club Taahir Osman says: “Our concern is what is SANParks doing about these attacks? Many of us who are not hiking anymore have received messages on social media that people are sad about these happenings. They can’t go out and hike; that was their happy place.”
On Tuesday, Parliament's Tourism Portfolio Committee also raised concern, saying the attacks on hikers could affect tourism.
There have been at least 85 attacks over the past 12 months.
Earlier this month, SANParks said it would enhance safety at the Table Mountain National Park.
At the time, SANParks' Merle Collins said 75% of the park had open access to multiple entry points across thousands of hectares.
She said they have an active team to ensure the safety of hikers.
“We’ve established visitor safety teams who will look after the visitors and we also have 12 dogs that have been trained. We also have rangers who play a law enforcement role.”
The national park receives more than five million visitors a year.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Zuma meets NPA deadline regarding criminal charges
-
Madibeng municipality denies claims of unpaid salaries, mayor's R1m trip
-
Koko receives confirmation of suspension from Eskom & new charges
-
More questions than answers over Steinhoff crisis leaves MPs frustrated
-
Health Dept, WHO discuss ways to fight spread of listeriosis
-
Patricia de Lille defends her name… on Twitter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.