City of Joburg uncovers web of corruption involving staff members

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Joburg says it’s uncovered a web of corruption involving more than 30 of its staff members and a service provider going back to 2014.

The city paid R6 million for 500 desk computers more than three years ago but they were never delivered and the municipality was not reimbursed.

On Tuesday, the Hawks and officials from the Joburg anti-corruption unit seized documents from the office of the service provider.

Its alleged that most of the computers were sold to other clients and the rest was used by the service provider's own staff.